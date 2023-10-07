close
Sensex (0.55%)
65995.63 + 364.06
Nifty (0.55%)
19653.50 + 107.75
Nifty Midcap (0.60%)
40284.70 + 238.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.49%)
5921.40 + 28.95
Nifty Bank (0.33%)
44360.60 + 147.25
Heatmap

LIVE: PM to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10 as India wins 100 medals

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

PM Modi

PM Modi

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 10:04 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India reaching the unprecedented milestone of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games is a momentous achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday, announcing that he will host the country's contingent on October 10. "Every awe-inspiring performance has made history and filled our hearts with pride. I look forward to hosting our Asian Games contingent on the 10th and interacting with our athletes," he posted on X.

With assembly elections approaching, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the state will conduct a caste survey on the lines of the one done in Bihar. The issue was discussed on Friday at a core committee meeting of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) held at the party's war room here.

As the West continues to provide aid for war-torn Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that Ukraine would not survive for more than "a week" without Western military and financial aid, reported Al Jazeera. Putin made this claim on the same day when the European Union official warned that the bloc could not replace the funding gap if the US's support dries up for Kyiv.

Also Read

LIVE: Shah approves release of Rs 44.8 cr to Sikkim to provide relief

LIVE: MC, AAP boycott inauguration of new Parliament building on May 28

LIVE: Nitish Kumar should sack Tejashwi from cabinet, says Sushil Modi

Top headlines: G20 in J&K, RBI to meet PSB directors, $ at Rs 91 in Hawala

International Labour Day: Celebrations, history, and all you need to know

PM Modi to host Asian Games contingent on Oct 10; hails winning 100 medals

Delhi Govt to introduce policy for compensation to victims of electrocution

Railway Board examining demand for giving one-time option to women

Delhi Police raids Kerala residence of former NewsClick employee Anusha

Raghav Chadha cannot claim absolute right to occupy govt bungalow: Court

Topics : Narendra Modi Ashok Gehlot Vladimir Putin Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Asian Games caste census pilot projects rajasthan Bihar Russia Ukraine Conflict BJP Congress mallikarjun kharge Assembly elections

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 10:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPAK vs NED LIVE SCORELatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesRBI MPC Meet LiveGold-Silver PriceAsian Games 2023 October 06 ScheduleMeesho Festive Season SaleFlipkart Big Billion Days 2023

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun PharmaRussia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS matchAsian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent offSikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investmentsManufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon