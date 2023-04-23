Home / India News / LIVE: 'Price for speaking truth,' says RaGa after vacating Delhi bungalow

LIVE: 'Price for speaking truth,' says RaGa after vacating Delhi bungalow

Catch live updates from across the globe here

BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: 'Price for speaking truth,' says RaGa after vacating Delhi bungalow

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2023 | 6:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rahul Gandhi, who had appealed the verdict in a court in the state and lost on Friday, said he was targeted by the ruling BJP for his forceful attacks on PM Modi. The former Wayanad MP will now have to appeal in the Gujarat High Court or the Supreme Court against the Surat court's order to retain his Lok Sabha membership. "People of Hindustan gave me this house for 19 years, I want to thank them. It's the price for speaking the truth. I am ready to pay any price for speaking the truth...," he told reporters outside his bungalow before leaving in a car. He said he was shifting his belongings to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence at 10 Janpath, where he would stay for now. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen helping him move in the morning. The Lok Sabha Secretariat had issued a notice to Gandhi on March 27 to vacate his bungalow by today, as per the rules that disqualify lawmakers convicted of crimes and sentenced to more than two years in jail. The Congress party and other opposition parties have condemned the court's verdict and Gandhi's disqualification as a "political vendetta" and an "assault on democracy" by the BJP-led government. The BJP, however, has defended the court's decision and accused Gandhi and his party of questioning the judiciary and disrespecting the law.

Topics :CoronavirusNarendra ModiRahul GandhiToday NewsPoliticsInternational News

First Published: Apr 23 2023 | 6:26 AM IST

Also Read

Latest LIVE: India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue at UNGA

LIVE: Fighting for voice of India, says Rahul Gandhi after losing MP status

LIVE: Maharashtra reports 850 new Covid cases, four deaths in a day

Latest news LIVE updates: 16 Army jawans killed in an accident in Sikkim

Latest LIVE: Core sector output rises by 5.4% in November vs 3.2% YoY

Jaishankar calls on Guyanese President Irfaan Ali, discusses cricket, more

Himachal reports 103 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 1,719

DYFI to ask hundred questions to PM Modi ahead of his Kerala visit

Defence ministers of Russia, China may attend SCO meet in India next week

SC's haste on same-sex marriage not appropriate, may lead to disputes: VHP

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story