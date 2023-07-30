LIVE: Godavari River flows above danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam

Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam. Relief operations are being undertaken in the villages here and all district officials are on high alert. Yesterday night at around 8:40 pm we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 pm. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if the Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. We have already arranged rehabilitation centres and NDRF teams, Bhadrachalam RDO, Madhavi said. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR,Sriharikota on Sunday at 6.30am. PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR, is the dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission. In addition to this, there are six co-passenger customer satellites also belonging to Singapore. All satellites would be injected into 535km circular with 5 orbital inclination, stated a release from Isro. This is the 58th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in Core Alone configuration. After injecting all the satellites, the upper stage of the rocket would be placed in lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life. The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits, says Isro.Read More