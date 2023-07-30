LIVE: Godavari River flows above danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam

Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam. Relief operations are being undertaken in the villages here and all district officials are on high alert. Yesterday night at around 8:40 pm we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 pm. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if the Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. We have already arranged rehabilitation centres and NDRF teams, Bhadrachalam RDO, Madhavi said.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) launched C56 (PSLV-C56) with six co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR,Sriharikota on Sunday at 6.30am. PSLV-C56 / DS-SAR, is the dedicated commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) for ST Engineering, Singapore. DS-SAR, a Radar Imaging Earth Observation satellite is the primary satellite for the mission. In addition to this, there are six co-passenger customer satellites also belonging to Singapore. All satellites would be injected into 535km circular with 5 orbital inclination, stated a release from Isro. This is the 58th flight of PSLV and 17th flight of PSLV in Core Alone configuration. After injecting all the satellites, the upper stage of the rocket would be placed in lower orbit to ensure its reduced orbital life. The mission is successfully accomplished. PSLV-C56 vehicle launched all seven satellites precisely into their intended orbits, says Isro.Read More
Fire at hospital in Ahmedabad; 100 patients evacuated
The Ahmedabad Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) controlled the flames and smoke after a two-and-a-half hour operation. AFES officials said that the probable reason for the incident is short-circuit in a biomedical equipment store room. About 100 persons trapped on the floor were evacuated by AFES using snorkels.
7:55 AM Jul 23
A night-time Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks
A night-time Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow damaged two office blocks. The facades of two city office towers were slightly damaged. There are no victims or injured, reports AFP News Agency citing Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.
7:05 AM Jul 23
Badrinath Highway is blocked due to falling of stones
Badrinath Highway is blocked due to falling of stones from the hill ahead of Baba Ashram Karnprayag: Chamoli Police
7:03 AM Jul 23
Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam
Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam. Relief operations underway.
6:38 AM Jul 23
Isro launches its PSLV-C56 with 6 co-passenger satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota
6:29 AM Jul 23
Launch of PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR, Sriharikota