LIVE: Godavari River flows above danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam

BS Web Team New Delhi
Swollen Godavari river following incessant monsoon rains, in Bhadrachalam (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 8:28 AM IST
Godavari River flows above the danger mark at Telangana's Bhadrachalam. Relief operations are being undertaken in the villages here and all district officials are on high alert. Yesterday night at around 8:40 pm we issued a third warning level. Today, the Godavari water level reached 56 feet at 10:00 pm. We are prepared to overcome the situation even if the Godavari flow comes up to 60 feet. We have already arranged rehabilitation centres and NDRF teams, Bhadrachalam RDO, Madhavi said.
First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 6:27 AM IST

