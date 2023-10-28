Home / India News / LIVE: Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders: India tells UNGA

LIVE: Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders: India tells UNGA

Last Updated : Oct 28 2023 | 10:07 AM IST
Terrorism is a "malignancy" and knows no borders, nationality or race and the world should not buy into any justification of terror acts, India has told the UN General Assembly as it abstained on a resolution on the Israel-Hamas conflict. India on Friday abstained in the UN General Assembly on a Jordanian-drafted resolution titled Protection of civilians and upholding legal and humanitarian obligations' that called for an immediate humanitarian truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza strip.

Israel Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Tel Aviv rejects the United Nations General Assembly's call for a ceasefire. He said that Israel intends to eliminate Hamas as the world dealt with Nazis and ISIS. Eli Cohen's statement comes after the United Nations General Assembly on Friday (local time) adopted a resolution calling for an "immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce" between Israeli forces and Hamas terrorists in Gaza.

With the national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) at 286, the overall air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'poor' category for the third day straight on Saturday morning, according to Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-India. According to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) daily bulletin, Delhi's AQI as of 4 PM on October 27 was 261. It was more than the 256 recorded on October 26.

First Published: Oct 28 2023 | 10:07 AM IST

