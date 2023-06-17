LIVE: Army rescues over 3,500 stranded tourists from landslide-hit Sikkim

The Indian Army rescued about 3,500 tourists who were stranded at Chungthang in North Sikkim due to landslides and roadblocks, said an official release on Saturday. According to the release, heavy torrential rains were witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang valleys on Friday.

After making landfall in Gujarat's coastal areas, Cyclone 'Biaprjoy', has weakened into a 'deep depression' and is further expected to weaken into a 'depression' in the next 12 hours, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in the wee hours of Saturday. According to IMD, the cyclonic storm weakened into a 'deep depression' at 11:30 pm on Friday over Southeast Pakistan.

"Over 2000 tourists have been rescued till 3 pm on June 17, 2023. Efforts are on to restore the road connectivity, while the evacuation of tourists would continue," the release read., Two civilians were injured as mobs clashed with security forces overnight in Imphal town and attempts were made to torch the houses of BJP leaders, officials said on Saturday. In separate incidents, automatic gunfire was reported from Kwakta in Bishnupur district of Manipur and Kangvai in Churachandpur district through the night. ,