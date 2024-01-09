LIVE: Union minister Rajnath Singh arrives in UK; defence issues on agenda

LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in the United Kingdom to discuss defence-related issues with his counterpart. During his visit, Singh will discuss bilateral issues with Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an official press release. This marks the first visit of a sitting Indian Defence Minister to the UK in 23 years.
Following the recent political turmoil over a new immigration law, the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday , paving the way for President Macron to seek fresh momentum by appointing a new government in the coming days.
The resignation is being percieved as President Macron's attempt towards acquiring a more aggressive stance in French politics. Macron's current term end in 2027, and he won't be able to run again for president in line with the French Constitution. Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor has made suggestions regarding the ownership of media houses in the country. He underlined political organisations and business entities owning news houses. He said that ownership of press is critical to ensuring the freedom of speech in the country. Tharoor was speaking at the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony where he said that India was one of the few countries with no regulations with regard to the ownership of media by a private individual.
Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth caught with body of 4-year-old son in bag, charged with murder
Suchana Seth, CEO of artificial intelligence start-up Mindful AI Lab, was arrested by cops in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Monday with her son's body in a bag, The Times of India (ToI) reported today. The start-up founder was charged with killing her four-year-old son in Goa. Seth travelled to Karnataka with his body before she was caught. The motive behind the spine-chilling incident has not been ascertained yet.
The crime came to light after a member of the housekeeping staff found a bloodstain while cleaning the apartment from which Seth had checked out on Monday morning.
Mohammed Shami presented Arjuna Award as President Murmu confers National Sports honours in Delhi
Mohammed Shami was conferred with Arjuna Award today for his scintillating performances for the Indian cricket team
WATCH: President Murmu presents National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023, felicitates Arjuna awardees
LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu presents National Sports and Adventure Awards 2023 at Rashtrapati Bhavan
Rajiv Mani appointed Legislative Department secretary for 2 years
Rajiv Mani, an Indian Legal Service (ILS) officer, is currently serving as the additional secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has given the nod to his appointment to the post for a period of two years with effect from the date of assumption of charge, according to a Union Personnel Ministry order.
ED raids Shiv Sena-UBT MLA Ravindra Waikar in money laundering case
ED on Tuesday raided the premises of Shive Sena (UBT) MLA Ravindra Waikar and some of his associates in a money laundering case regarding the alleged irregularities in construction of a luxury hotel in Jogeshwari area of the city, official sources said. Waikar, 64, is a Sena MLA from the Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction. He serves the Jogeshwari east constituency in the Maharashtra assembly.
Rishikesh crash: Forest rangers among 4 dead in accident, wildlife warden missing
Four people, including two forest officials, died and one person went missing on Monday when their vehicle crashed into a tree near the Chilla canal in Rishikesh, according to police officials. There were 10 persons in the vehicle, out of which 5 are injured and 1 is missing. The SDRF is carrying out a search for the missing person.
#WATCH | Uttarakhand: A forest department vehicle met with an accident in the Lakshman Jhula area between Rishikesh and Chilla. There were 10 persons in the vehicle, out of which 4 have died, 5 are injured and 1 is missing, search for whom is being carried out by the SDRF.
11 senior bureaucrats elevated to position of additional secretary by Appointments Committee of Cabinet
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta in Gandhinagar
Congress to hold talks with Maharashtra allies after Shiv Sena (UBT)'s 23-seat claim
The Congress will sit on the negotiating table with their Maharashtra allies in Delhi today after former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's party said it will contest 23 seats in Maharashtra. Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) along with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) constitute the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra.
13 Indian fishermen repatriated from Sri Lanka today morning: Indian High Commission in Colombo
✈️ Back home safely! 13 Indian fishermen were repatriated from Sri Lanka to Chennai earlier this morning.
Section 144 imposed in parts of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur after stone pelting on religious procession
Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in parts of Shajapur after a person was injured in the incident which took place in Magaria area on Monday evening. Shajapur Collector Riju Bafna stated that Section 144 has been imposed in three areas - Magaria, Kachhiwada and Lalpura.
Maldives row: India has been our 911 call, says former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi
Mariya Ahmed Didi, former defence Minister of the Maldives stated that the derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi show the "short-sightedness" of the Maldivian government. Mariya Ahmed Didi acknowledged India as a trustworthy partner, emphasising its wholehearted support across diverse domains.
