LIVE: Union minister Rajnath Singh arrives in UK; defence issues on agenda
BS Web Team New Delhi
LIVE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in the United Kingdom to discuss defence-related issues with his counterpart. During his visit, Singh will discuss bilateral issues with Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in an official press release. This marks the first visit of a sitting Indian Defence Minister to the UK in 23 years.
Following the recent political turmoil over a new immigration law, the French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday , paving the way for President Macron to seek fresh momentum by appointing a new government in the coming days.
The resignation is being percieved as President Macron's attempt towards acquiring a more aggressive stance in French politics. Macron's current term end in 2027, and he won't be able to run again for president in line with the French Constitution.
Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor has made suggestions regarding the ownership of media houses in the country. He underlined political organisations and business entities owning news houses. He said that ownership of press is critical to ensuring the freedom of speech in the country. Tharoor was speaking at the N Ramachandran Foundation award ceremony where he said that India was one of the few countries with no regulations with regard to the ownership of media by a private individual.
9:49 AM
Maldives row: India has been our 911 call, says former Maldives Defence Minister Mariya Ahmed Didi
Mariya Ahmed Didi, former defence Minister of the Maldives stated that the derogatory comments directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi show the "short-sightedness" of the Maldivian government. Mariya Ahmed Didi acknowledged India as a trustworthy partner, emphasising its wholehearted support across diverse domains.
9:38 AM
First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:37 AM IST