LIVE: United opposition could work a miracle in 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha

Ramaswamy pledges to pardon Trump if elected in 2024
Indian-American tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who has has joined the fray for the Republican Party's 2024 presidential nomination, has vowed to "promptly" pardon indicted former President Donald Trump if elected to the White House next year.
"It would be much easier for me to win this election if Trump weren't in the race, but I stand for principles over politics. I commit to pardon Trump promptly on January 20, 2025 and to restore the rule of law in our country," Ramaswamy tweeted on Friday.
The remarks by Ramaswamy, who is campaigning on 'anti-woke' credentials, came after the Department of Justice (DOJ) charged Trump with a 37-count indictment, accusing the former President of risking sensitive security secrets after leaving office in 2021.
10:02 AM Jun 23
India logs 186 fresh Covid-19 cases, active infections decrease to 2,501
India saw a single-day rise of 186 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have decreased to 2,501, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll has remained at 5,31,888, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The total tally of Covid cases is 4.49 crore (4,49,92,648) and the active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, it stated.
9:53 AM Jun 23
Odisha CM Patnaik drops Higher Education Minister after review
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has dropped Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari from the council of ministers, sources said.
According to sources, chief minister Patnaik has recommended to Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshhi Lal to exclude minister Rohit Pujari from the State Cabinet.
The recommendation has come reportedly in view of the poor performance by the state higher education department in annual performance, informed sources.
9:48 AM Jun 23
Donald Trump tried to hide documents, share secrets, alleges indictment
Donald Trump engaged in relentless efforts to hide government documents from authorities, instructing aides to shuttle boxes of sensitive information at his Mar-a-Lago home from a ballroom to a bathroom to a storage room, as well as his office.
The efforts are detailed in words, photographs and conversations transcribed in a federal indictment unsealed Friday that alleges the former president engaged in a conspiracy with a close aide to resist returning classified materials, even after receiving a subpoena requiring him to do so.
Trump shared secret documents freely and indicated he knew some were classified, according to court documents.
9:47 AM Jun 23
All of us should embrace NEP in letter and spirit: Dharmendra Pradhan
Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Education, on Saturday, urged that the National Education Policy (NEP) should be embraced by all in letter and spirit while congratulating the newly recruited faculties in Bhubaneswar.
"NEP is a philosophy. All of us should embrace and implement in letter and spirit to realise the goal of a modern, culturally-rooted, developed India," tweeted Pradhan while speaking after inaugurating the Virtual and Augmented Reality Centre of Excellence at IIT Bhubaneswar.
9:46 AM Jun 23
United opposition could work a miracle in 2024: Shatrughan Sinha
Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said that a united opposition could work a "miracle" in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Sinha, who is on a trip to his home town Patna, told journalists on Friday that he was sanguine about the opposition parties' meet scheduled here on June 23.
Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "initiative", he also expressed delight that his party chief Mamata Banerjee has agreed to attend the meeting.
"I have always held that Mamata Banerjee is a game changer. It is great that she will be there with people like national icon Rahul Gandhi, who has acquired heroic stature after Bharat Jodo Yatra," said Sinha, who was briefly with Congress before joining TMC.