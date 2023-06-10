close

LIVE: United opposition could work a miracle in 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha

Catch live updates from across the globe here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Shatrughan Sinha

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha

Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said that a united opposition could work a "miracle" in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Sinha, who is on a trip to his home town Patna, told journalists on Friday that he was sanguine about the opposition parties' meet scheduled here on June 23. Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "initiative", he also expressed delight that his party chief Mamata Banerjee has agreed to attend the meeting.
First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 9:45 AM IST

Business Standard
