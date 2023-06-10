LIVE: United opposition could work a miracle in 2024, says Shatrughan Sinha
BS Web Team New Delhi
Trinamool Congress MP Shatrughan Sinha said that a united opposition could work a "miracle" in next year's Lok Sabha polls.
Sinha, who is on a trip to his home town Patna, told journalists on Friday that he was sanguine about the opposition parties' meet scheduled here on June 23. Lauding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the "initiative", he also expressed delight that his party chief Mamata Banerjee has agreed to attend the meeting.
Topics : Narendra Modi Amit Shah Rahul Gandhi Arvind Kejriwal Dharmendra Pradhan Mamata Banerjee United Opposition BJP S Jaishankar Congress mallikarjun kharge AAP Donald Trump New national education policy
First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 9:45 AM IST