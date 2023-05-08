Home / India News / Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

"During 2011-12 to 2020-21, there has been a steady growth in the real output of 'fruits and vegetables'

Sanjeeb MukherjeeShiva Rajora New Delhi
Premium
Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Livestock, fishing and aquaculture saw the highest increase in gross value of output (GVO) in the decade ending 2020-21 (2011-12 to 2020-21). On the other hand, the share of the crop sector dropped from 62.4 per cent to 54.9 per cent in the total GVO during the same period, a recent report by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) showed.
The report once again reiterates the growing importance of the livestock and fishing sector in India’s agriculture mix. Interestingly, this sector is dominated by private players and has little or no government intervention.
It also showed that in FY21 the share of GVA (gross value added) of agriculture and allied activities — at 20.3 per cent — was the highest in a decade to the country’s total GVA. That could be due to Covid, when other sectors fared poorly. The report, meanwhile, also said that within the crop sector, too, fruits and vegetables acc

Also Read

Centre aims for low premium, coverage with new livestock insurance scheme

Is tilapia the next big idea for boosting India's aquaculture sector?

Paytm stock gains as gross merchandise value rises 40% in March quarter

Agriculture, allied activities clock a buoyant 4.6% growth in 2nd quarter

Aquaculture stocks soar after govt slashes customs duty on shrimp feed

Uttar Pradesh govt looking to tap domestic medical devices' market

Over 2,000 people from violence-hit Manipur flee to Mizoram: Official

Closely monitoring Guwahati child abuse case: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

51 Rajasthan students stranded in violence-hit Manipur flown to Jaipur

Maharashtra logs 76 Covid-19 cases, one death; sharp fall in weekly tally

Topics :AgricultureLivestock farmingfishingAquaculture

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:02 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story