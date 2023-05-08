Livestock, fishing see highest decadal gross value of output growth

It also showed that in FY21 the share of GVA (gross value added) of agriculture and allied activities — at 20.3 per cent — was the highest in a decade to the country’s total GVA. That could be due to Covid, when other sectors fared poorly. The report, meanwhile, also said that within the crop sector, too, fruits and vegetables acc

The report once again reiterates the growing importance of the livestock and fishing sector in India’s agriculture mix. Interestingly, this sector is dominated by private players and has little or no government intervention.