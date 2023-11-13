Home / India News / Local Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

Local Trinamool Congress leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

Local TMC leaders alleged that CPI(M) supporters were behind the killing of Laskar

Press Trust of India Kolkata
"The murder of Saifuddin Laskar is the result of internal strife within the TMC, it is no use blaming the CPI(M)," he said | Photo: ANI

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 11:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

A local Trinamool Congress leader was shot dead at Joynagar in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Monday morning, prompting a group of people to lynch an alleged assailant, officials said.

Saifuddin Laskar, TMC area president of Bamungachi in Joynagar was shot dead near his house by some miscreants, an official said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Supporters of Laskar, whose wife is a panchayat pradhan, caught one of the alleged assailants and beat him to death, according to locals.

Local TMC leaders alleged that CPI(M) supporters were behind the killing of Laskar.

CPI(M) supporters in nearby areas claimed that supporters of Laskar ransacked their houses and set fire to some after the incident.

Stating that every death is unfortunate, CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said that the police must conduct a proper investigation to nab the killers and unravel the conspiracy.

"The murder of Saifuddin Laskar is the result of internal strife within the TMC, it is no use blaming the CPI(M)," he said.

Also Read

TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Odisha's Balasore triple train accident

Cong, CPI(M) question invite to Trinamool for June 12 Oppn meet in Patna

TMC calls Patna oppn meet 'good beginning' ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Derek O'Brien, Saket Gokhale among 6 candidates named by TMC for RS polls

All-party meeting over West Bengal panchayat polls scheduled for today

U'khand Tunnel collapse: May take 2 more days to rescue trapped labourers

At least 35 injured during 'Hingot' festivities in Indore, Madhya Pradesh

Tunnel collapse: 'Address ecology in Himalayas for safe development'

2,000 people from Myanmar cross over to India as gunfight rocks Chin state

Ministry of Law and Justice notifies transfer of several high court judges

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :All India Trinamool CongressWest Bengal

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story