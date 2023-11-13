Home / India News / Ministry of Law and Justice notifies transfer of several high court judges

Ministry of Law and Justice notifies transfer of several high court judges

Recently, the collegium has recommended the transfer of several judges from High Courts across the country despite requests from several of them to reconsider its decision

ANI General News
Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 9:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the transfers of several Judges of High Courts.

According to the notification issued in this regard, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh has been transferred from Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Justice Shekhar B Saraf has been transferred from Calcutta High Court to Allahabad High Court. Justice Bibek Chaudhuri transferred from Calcutta High Court to Patna High Court.

Justice M Sudheer Kumar has been transferred from Telangana High Court to Madras High Court. Justice C Sumalatha transferred from Telangana to Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud also consisting of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant had proposed their names for transfer for better administration of Justice.

Recently, the collegium has recommended the transfer of several judges from High Courts across the country despite requests from several of them to reconsider its decision. While some judges urged the Collegium to rethink their transfers, others sought a shift to High Courts in neighbouring States.

Also Read

Centre appoints Justices Ujjal Bhuyan, SV Bhatti as Supreme Court judges

President Murmu appoints 4 additional judges to Madras High Court

SC collegium recommends 5 additional permanent judges for Madras HC

After 2016 attempt, no proposal yet to change names of high courts: Govt

SC gets 2 new judges: CJI administers oath of office to Mishra, Viswanathan

India's first pollution OPD sees flat response despite spike in AQI

At least 1,175 died in road accidents in Delhi till Oct 31: Police

About 3,500 exhibitors to showcase products at int'l trade fair from Nov 14

EC asks parties to share details of donations received via electoral bonds

Courts can't enforce SC orders on firecrackers ban, social awareness needed

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :LawJudges' appointmentHC JudgesHigh court judges

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first time

G Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023

Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyas

Indian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci study

Palm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption

Next Story