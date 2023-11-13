Ministry of Law and Justice notifies transfer of several high court judges

The Ministry of Law and Justice on Monday notified the transfers of several Judges of High Courts.

According to the notification issued in this regard, Justice Vivek Kumar Singh has been transferred from Allahabad High Court to Madras High Court.

Justice Shekhar B Saraf has been transferred from Calcutta High Court to Allahabad High Court. Justice Bibek Chaudhuri transferred from Calcutta High Court to Patna High Court.

Justice M Sudheer Kumar has been transferred from Telangana High Court to Madras High Court. Justice C Sumalatha transferred from Telangana to Karnataka High Court.

The Supreme Court collegium headed by Chief Justice of India Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud also consisting of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice B R Gavai and Justice Surya Kant had proposed their names for transfer for better administration of Justice.

Recently, the collegium has recommended the transfer of several judges from High Courts across the country despite requests from several of them to reconsider its decision. While some judges urged the Collegium to rethink their transfers, others sought a shift to High Courts in neighbouring States.