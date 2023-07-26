Home / India News / Lok Sabha adjourned after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn uproar

Lok Sabha adjourned after passing forest conservation bill amid oppn uproar

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continued protests by opposition members on Wednesday over the ethnic violence in Manipur

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Earlier, the House had to be adjourned twice due to protests by the opposition. (Photo: PIB)

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 5:35 PM IST
Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day amid continued protests by opposition members on Wednesday over the ethnic violence in Manipur.

Earlier, the House had to be adjourned twice due to protests by the opposition.

During the day, Congress moved an opposition-backed no-confidence motion against the government which was admitted by Speaker Om Birla.

It has set the stage for a showdown between the opposition and treasury benches over Manipur and other burning issues.

While six bills were introduced in quick succession, the House passed a bill to amend the Forest (Conservation) Act.

When the House met for the day, protests began soon after members paid tributes to soldiers who had died in the Kargil war. Opposition members sought to raise the issue of violence in Manipur with some displaying placards during Question Hour.

The second adjournment came after the no-confidence motion was moved and six bills, including the one to amend the registration of births and deaths Act, were introduced amid protests.

Before the House proceedings were adjourned for the day, Lok Sabha passed the

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill after a brief debate.

Topics :Lok SabhaManipur

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

