Punjabi Singer Surinder Shinda passes away at the age of 64

Veteran Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda died on July 26 at the age of 64. The legendary singer was admitted to a private hospital in Ludhiana. Surinder Shinda was in his mid-60s and took his last breath in Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

Surinder's son Maninder Shinda shared the information on July 11 and said that Surinder was admitted to the hospital due to sudden health issues. Maninder also informed that the veteran singer was complaining about stomach ache and had to undergo surgery. Later, the singer was shifted to the DMC hospital.

The popular singer hailed from Ludhiana's Choti Ayali village, and he was well-known for his work in many Punjabi films like Putt Jattan De, Badla Jatti Da, and Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da.

Punjab CM pays tribute

Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann paid his tribute and expressed grief at the death of veteran singer Surinder Shinda's death. Bhagwant Mann tweeted in Punjabi, "Very sad to hear the news of eminent singer Surinder Shindaji's death. The loud voice of Punjab has gone silent forever. Although Shinda Ji is no longer physically present, his voice will always resonate. May god rest the departed soul at his feet and give strength to the family to accept.”

Former Punjab CM, Sukhbir Singh Badal offered condolences to the singer's family and tweeted, “Deep condolences to the fans and the family of legendary Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda. His contribution to Punjabi music is priceless. He had an incredibly powerful voice. Shinda Ji will be missed by millions of his fans around the world. May his soul rest in peace.”

Celebrities also paid tribute to veteran singer Many popular celebrities also paid condolences to the demise of the popular singer.

Actor-Singer Harbhajan Mann tweeted, "The end of the golden era of Punjabi folk singing,"

Singer Ashok Mastie also expressed that the death of Surinder Shinda was the end of an era. He tweeted, “An Era has come to a demise. Another Great Wall has come to an end after hearing the Sad News of a Voice Roared not only the Punjabi Music Industry but globally has come to a silence forever. May Baba Ji keep his soul in his own world. RIP Surinder Shinda Bai Ji . A voice which never ever will be forgotten.”

The late Punjabi singer was known for hit songs Putt Jattan De, Jatt Deona Morh and Truck Balliya. During his singing career, he had sung many famous songs and also appeared in several Punjabi films such as Putt Jattan De, Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da and Badla Jatti Da. Surinder Shinda is survived by his son Maninder Shinda, who is also a musician.

