Home / India News / Lok Sabha election results show India not 'Hindu Rashtra', says Amartya Sen

Lok Sabha election results show India not 'Hindu Rashtra', says Amartya Sen

The eminent economist said there is a need to be politically open-minded, especially when India is a secular country with a secular Constitution

Amartya Sen
I do not think the idea of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra' is appropriate, Sen, 90, said | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 6:58 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Wednesday asserted the recent Lok Sabha poll results point to the fact that India is not a Hindu Rashtra'.

Sen, who arrived in Kolkata from the US in the evening, also expressed displeasure over the continuation of putting people behind bars without trial even under the new dispensation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"That India is not a Hindu Rashtra' only has been reflected in the election results," Sen told a Bengali news channel at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport here.

"We always hope to see a change after every election. Some of what happened earlier (during the BJP-led central government) like putting people behind bars without trial, and widening the gap between the rich and poor, are still continuing. That must stop, he said.

The eminent economist said there is a need to be politically open-minded, especially when India is a secular country with a secular Constitution.

I do not think the idea of turning India into a Hindu Rashtra' is appropriate, Sen, 90, said.

He was also of the opinion that the new Union cabinet is a copy of the earlier one.

The ministers continue to hold similar portfolios. Despite a slight reshuffle, the politically powerful are still powerful, he said.

Sen recalled that during his childhood when India was under the British rule, people were jailed without any trial.

When I was young, many of my uncles and cousins were put in jail without trial. We had hoped that India would be free from this. Congress is also to blame for the fact that this did not stop. They didn't change it... But, this is more in practice under the present government, the Nobel laureate said.

On the BJP losing the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat despite building the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Sen said attempts were made to overshadow the country's true identity.

"... Building the Ram Temple spending so much money... to portray India as a Hindu Rashtra', which should not have happened in the country of Mahatma Gandhi, Rabindranath Tagore and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. It shows an attempt to neglect India's true identity, and it must change, he said.

Sen also said that unemployment was on the rise in India, and sectors like primary education and primary healthcare were being neglected.

Also Read

Ram Mandir opening ceremony: Here's a list of prominent people invited

Ram Mandir Highlights: Ram Lalla darshan for general public from Jan 23

Ram Mandir inauguration: Sonia, Kharge, Adhir Ranjan decline invitation

Ram temple: What is Pran Pratishtha? How is it done? All details here

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ahead of Haryana polls, 23 IPS officers transferred with immediate effect

Death toll rises to 63 in Tamil Nadu hooch tragedy, 88 undergoing treatment

Judge in hurry, didn't give time to oppose Kejriwal's bail: ED to SC

CAQM increases tree plantation target by 20% to combat NCR air pollution

Health ministry suspends compulsory linking of CGHS and ABHA ID's

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Amartya SenLok Sabha electionsHindu rashtraRam temple

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 6:58 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story