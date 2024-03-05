Lok Sabha 2024 LIVE: Anil K Antony visits displeased PC George, holds talks

A day after senior politician PC George expressed his displeasure over the BJP fielding Anil K Antony as the candidate from Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency, the latter visited him at his house and held discussions even as the party's state chief censured George for expressing his views publicly. George, who recently joined the BJP, had strongly expressed his displeasure on Sunday over the candidature of Mr Antony from Pathanamthitta, saying the move has scuttled the party's chances to win the polls. A day after an obscene video allegedly involving him surfaced on social media, BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat who has been fielded again by the party from Barabanki on Monday said he will not contest any election till proven innocent.

He also demanded an investigation into the matter. In a post on X in Hindi, Rawat said, "A fake video of mine generated by deepfake AI technology is being made viral, for which I have lodged an FIR." He said he has requested the party president to get it investigated."I will not contest any election in public life until I am proven innocent," the first-time MP said. On the basis of a complaint by MP's personal secretary Dinesh Chandra Rawat, a case has been lodged against an unknown accused, Kotwali police station in-charge Aditya Tripathi had said. It was alleged in the FIR that some people have made public a doctored objectionable video of the MP to tarnish his image after he was declared a BJP candidate. Police sources said that in the video circulated online a man is seen in an objectionable position with a woman.