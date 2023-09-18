Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to meet in new Parliament building on Tuesday

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will hold their sittings in the new Parliament building on Tuesday.

Both Houses were adjourned on Monday after a discussion on Parliamentary democracy in the last 75 years with the presiding officers stating that the proceedings will commence on Tuesday afternoon in the new Parliament building.

Lok Sabha Speaker said that the House has been adjourned and will meet at 1.15 pm in the new Parliament building.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar adjourned the House and said it will meet at 2:15 pm in the new Parliament building.

The two Houses discussed 'Parliamentary Journey of 75 years starting from Samvidhan Sabha - Achievements, Experiences, Memories and Learnings' on the first day of the Special Session of Parliament with Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiating the debate in Lok Sabha.

The Special Session will continue till September 22.

Speaking about the Old Parliament Building, the Prime Minister mentioned that it served as the Imperial Legislative Council before India's independence and was recognised as the Parliament of India post-independence.

He pointed out that even though the decision to construct the building was made by foreign rulers, it was the hard work, dedication and money spent by Indians that went towards its development.

In the journey of 75 years, PM Modi said, the House has created the best of the conventions and traditions which has seen the contribution of all and witnessed by all.

"We might be shifting to the new building but this building will keep on inspiring the coming generation. As it is a golden chapter of the journey of Indian democracy," he said.

The Prime Minister noted the renewed confidence, achievement and capabilities that are being infused in the first light of the Amrit Kaal, and how the world is discussing India's and Indians' achievements. "This is a result of the collective effort of our 75 years of Parliamentary history," he said.

The discussion on 75 years of Parliamentary journey was initiated by Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in Rajya Sabha.

There was demand in both Houses that the Women's Reservation Bill should be passed by Parliament.

Opposition members also demanded that there should be more sittings of Parliament.

The new Parliament building was inaugurated by PM Modi on May 28.