Lokayukta files status report in MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Lokayukta filed a status report in trial court on Saturday in connection with the investigation into the alleged irregularities in allocation of MUDA land parcels to CM Siddaramaiah's family.

The City Civil and Sessions Court on Saturday heard proceedings in the private complaint filed by activist Snehamayi Krishna against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah with regard to the charges.

The complaint accuses the chief minister and others of alleged irregularities in the allotment of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites to members of the CM's family.

When the matter was called, the complainant appeared in person. The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the SPP appearing for the Lokayukta were also present.