Massive fire breaks out in electronics goods warehouse in Kolkata

A major fire broke out on Saturday morning in a multi-storey building in the central part of the city's Ezra Street area, police said.

No one was injured in the fire, the police said.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that originated in an electronics goods warehouse and quickly spread through the congested area, they said.

The fire has not yet been brought under control, even six hours after it broke out, they said.

"The fire broke out at around 5.30 am, and 20 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze. Our firefighters began operations on arrival, but despite several hours of continuous effort, the fire has not yet been fully contained," a senior official of the state Fire Services department said.