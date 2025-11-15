Home / India News / Massive fire breaks out in electronics goods warehouse in Kolkata

Massive fire breaks out in electronics goods warehouse in Kolkata

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that originated in an electronics goods warehouse and quickly spread through the congested area

Representative image: The authorities are monitoring the situation closely | Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 2:02 PM IST
A major fire broke out on Saturday morning in a multi-storey building in the central part of the city's Ezra Street area, police said.

No one was injured in the fire, the police said.

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that originated in an electronics goods warehouse and quickly spread through the congested area, they said.

The fire has not yet been brought under control, even six hours after it broke out, they said.

"The fire broke out at around 5.30 am, and 20 fire engines were deployed to control the blaze. Our firefighters began operations on arrival, but despite several hours of continuous effort, the fire has not yet been fully contained," a senior official of the state Fire Services department said.

"There is no increase in the number of fire tenders. But the fire is yet to be brought under control," the official told PTI.

"No casualties were reported, no individuals were trapped inside the building at the time of the incident. Emergency teams have cordoned off the area as a precaution while firefighting continues. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though the presence of electronic equipment and closely packed storage spaces is believed to have accelerated the spread of the fire," the official told PTI.

The authorities are monitoring the situation closely, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 2:02 PM IST

