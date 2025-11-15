Home / India News / 2 Al Falah doctors among 3 detained by Delhi Police in terror module case

2 Al Falah doctors among 3 detained by Delhi Police in terror module case

The detentions were made during coordinated raids conducted on Friday night by the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas

Crime, Prison, Law, Arrest, Punishment
Delhi Police has detained three persons, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 1:40 PM IST
Delhi Police has detained three persons, including two doctors from Haryana's Al Falah University who were known to Dr Umar Nabi, the driver of the car that exploded near the Red Fort, officials said on Saturday.

The detentions were made during coordinated raids conducted on Friday night by the Delhi Police Special Cell and central agencies in Haryana's Dhauj, Nuh, and adjoining areas, they said.

According to sources, the Special Cell, assisted by a National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, detained two Al Falah University doctors -- Mohammad and Mustakim -- from Nuh.

The two were allegedly in touch with Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who has been arrested in connection with the wider probe into a 'white collar' terror module. They were also close friends of Dr Umar Nabi, the sources said.

Initial interrogation revealed that one of the detained doctors was in Delhi on the day of the blast. He came to the national capital to appear for an interview at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), they said.

Further questioning of Mohammad and Mustakim is underway to ascertain the extent of their association with Dr Ganaie and whether they had any role in the wider conspiracy being probed, they added.

In a parallel operation in Nuh, investigating agencies detained another man, identified as Dinesh alias 'Dabbu', for selling fertilisers without a license. It is being probed if his activities extended beyond illegal trade, the officials said.

Earlier, it emerged that the members of the terror module pooled around Rs 26 lakh and spent Rs 3 lakh to purchase NPK fertiliser, which is used to make IEDs.

Police are probing whether Dinesh sold the fertiliser to the accused.

Separately, the officials said Dr Shaheen Sayeed, another Al Falah University doctor arrested in connection with the terror module case, had recently applied for a passport.

Police verification was conducted for her application on November 3 at room number 29 of the university hostel and officers also photographed her as part of the routine procedure, they said.

Agencies are examining whether her application has any bearing on the ongoing investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ArrestDelhi blastTerrorsim

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

