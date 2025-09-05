Home / India News / Lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, husband in ₹60 cr cheating case

Lookout circular against Shilpa Shetty, husband in ₹60 cr cheating case

The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra
A case was registered against the actor and her husband at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping a businessman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
The Mumbai police have issued a Lookout Circular (LOC) against Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with a ₹60 crore cheating case, officials said on Friday.

The LOC was issued by the Economic Offences Wing of the city police as the couple makes frequent international trips, an official said.

A case was registered against the actor and her husband at Juhu police station on August 14 for allegedly duping a businessman of nearly ₹60 crore in a loan-cum-investment deal, he said.

A Lookout Circular is a mechanism used to prevent a person from leaving the country or to track their movements, typically by issuing an alert to immigration and border control points.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Raj KundraShilpa ShettyMoney laundering Bollywood

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

