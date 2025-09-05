Home / India News / President Murmu presents National Teacher Awards to 45 exemplary teachers

President Murmu presents National Teacher Awards to 45 exemplary teachers

Ranging from innovative pedagogy to inspiring first-generation learners, the awardees played a key role in shaping young minds across India

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu, center, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others during the ‘National Teachers Awards 2025' ceremony | PTI
President Droupadi Murmu, center, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and others during the ‘National Teachers Awards 2025’ ceremony | PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday gave the National Teacher Awards to 45 teachers from across the country for their exemplary contribution to teaching and learning.

From novel methods of teaching, dedication to students' growth to attempts to enhance learning achievements in difficult environments, the awardees were recognised at the annual award ceremony.

Ranging from innovative pedagogy to inspiring first-generation learners, the awardees played a key role in shaping young minds across India.

ALSO READ: 'Teachers' commitment, compassion noteworthy': PM Modi on Teachers' Day

Among the awardees is M Devananda Kumar, Faculty of Telugu at Dr Lakireddy Hanimireddy Government Degree College, Mylavaram, Andhra Pradesh, who has received the award for his innovative teaching practices.

His work includes creating thallapatra granthas (palm-leaf manuscripts), producing educational videos for LMS, and earning prestigious accolades for his contributions to education, his citation read.

Similarly, Proshanto Kr Saha, Faculty of Psychology at Rajiv Gandhi Central University, Arunachal Pradesh, has been recognised for his expertise in forensic psychology and neuropsychology, with more than 14 years of academic service.

"He established a Neuropsychology Lab, developed intervention training modules, led major research projects, and extended psychological support to child abuse victims, reflecting his commitment to both academic excellence and social impact, the citation said.

Ahead of the awards, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the National Award-winning teachers. In a light-hearted remark, he said that while teachers usually give homework to students, he wanted to assign one to themto lead campaigns promoting swadeshi products and strengthen the Make in India and Vocal for Local movements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Droupadi MurmuTeacher's dayTeachersEducation ministryeducation system

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:33 PM IST

