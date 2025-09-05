India's infant mortality rate hits historic low of 25; big states struggle

Among all states and Union Territories, Manipur leads the country with an IMR of just 3, even lower than Kerala’s figure. This highlights how targeted health interventions can deliver world-class results, even in smaller states.

Rural-urban gap in infant mortality

The SRS 2023 data shows a clear rural-urban divide in infant survival. Rural India reports an IMR of 28 per 1,000 live births, which is significantly higher than the urban IMR of 18.

This means babies born in rural areas are over 50 per cent more likely to die before their first birthday compared to those born in cities. Limited access to hospitals, shortage of trained health workers, and delayed medical care can be the major reasons for this gap.

States like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh see a much wider rural-urban difference, whereas Kerala shows almost no gap, reflecting equal access to healthcare across regions.