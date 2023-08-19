Home / India News / LoP claims reshuffle in Maharashtra govt, main seat will change; BJP denies

LoP claims reshuffle in Maharashtra govt, main seat will change; BJP denies

The BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 4:58 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar on Saturday claimed there will be major changes in the state government, including the main seat, in the coming weeks.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, however, differed. He asserted Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister till the assembly elections in Maharashtra next year.

The BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and an NCP faction under Ajit Pawar are the ruling partners in the Maharashtra government. Ajit Pawar broke away from the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP and joined the government last month.

Speaking to reporters here, Wadettiwar said Maharashtra will witness major changes in the state government in a few weeks.

There will be a change in the main seat. I'm not saying that there will be a change of government, but the main seat will change in September, said the senior Congress leader.

After joining hands with the ruling dispensation last month, Ajit Pawar became the second deputy CM, while 8 of his party colleagues were sworn in as ministers. Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis is the other deputy CM.

In June 2022, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government fell after Shinde mounted a revolt and split the Shiv Sena. Shinde then tied up with the BJP to occupy the top post.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, BJP leader Bawankule said there will be no change in the top post. Shinde will be chief minister of Maharashtra till the next assembly elections. Our top leaders have already cleared that Shinde will remain the chief minister, he said.

Also Read

Waiting to see how BJP handles its new 'riff-raffs': Uddhav Thackeray

When Shinde was MVA minister he did not remember morality: Supriya Sule

Rahul Gandhi's reinstatement victory of democracy: Maharashtra Cong leaders

MLAs from Shinde-led Sena revolting after induction of NCP leaders in govt

Notices issued to 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena, 14 of Uddhav camp: Speaker

Rajasthan CM sanctions Rs 62.28 crore for water supply projects

Maharashtra: Industrialist Ratan Tata conferred with Udyog Ratna' award

Delhi Police stopped people from attending 'We20 meeting': Jairam Ramesh

Kerala is in very bad shape financially, has highest debt: BJP leader

Remove Biren Singh for failing to restore normalcy in Manipur: CPI(M)

Topics :Maharashtraajit pawarBJPNCP

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story