Lord Mahavir showed way to build peaceful, harmonious society: PM Modi

Lord Mahavir showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday and hoped that his teachings will inspire people to bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden.

In a tweet to mark Mahavir Jayanti, Modi said it is a special day to recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir.

"He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister said.