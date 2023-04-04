Home / India News / Lord Mahavir showed way to build peaceful, harmonious society: PM Modi

Lord Mahavir showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious, and prosperous society, PM Modi said and hoped that his teachings will inspire people to bring a positive difference

New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 8:49 PM IST
Lord Mahavir showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday and hoped that his teachings will inspire people to bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden.

In a tweet to mark Mahavir Jayanti, Modi said it is a special day to recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir.

"He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," the prime minister said.

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 6:10 PM IST

