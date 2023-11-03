Lost your passport abroad? Here's how to get back to your country

Visiting new nations allows you to experience multiple cultures, dialects, besides meeting new people. Imagine a situation where your vacation, which you were enjoying with abundant joy and adventure, turns into a nightmare because you lose your passport? A passport is the most important document you have while travelling abroad.

Passport is a government authorised document that guarantees foreign officials that you are an Indian resident. Simply imagine what inconvenience you will go through if you happen to lose your passport abroad. Spoiled vacation, restless nights and additional costs are a part of the terrible things you will confront.

In such circumstances, a travel insurance policy plays like a hero. Apart from filing a case to your travel insurance agency, the following are a couple of steps that you must take when you lose your passport abroad so you can securely get back to India.

Misplaced your passport abroad? Follow these steps for return to India File a Police Complaint- Once your passport is lost or stolen, you must go to the closest police station and file a complaint. Remember to collect the copy of the police report as it serves as a proof of loss of your passport. Additionally, a police report assists you with embassy-related formalities like emergency certificates or applying for another passport. Contact the Indian Embassy- The second most critical step would be to contact the embassy. Contact your nation's embassy and let them know about your lost passport. It’s the duty of embassies abroad to help out distressed residents.

Apply For Another Passport or an Emergency Certificate- Once you arrive at the embassy, you have two choices; you can either apply for another passport or get an emergency certificate. In case you choose to apply for another passport, you should wait for seven days and you will get the new passport.

Apply For Re-issue of Visa- With the passport loss, you might lose each visa you could have. In any case, you can get them back by visiting the particular country's embassy that gave the visa. In any event, for this cycle, a duplicate of your old visa and police report is required.

Reschedule Your Flight- It would be unimaginable for you to go without a passport, and the re-issuance can require a few days. Consequently, you must consider rescheduling your flight as per the need. Intimate your airline about the circumstances you are in to avoid any hassle in the future.