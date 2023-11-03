Home / India News / Lost your passport abroad? Here's how to get back to your country

Lost your passport abroad? Here's how to get back to your country

Losing your passport abroad can be a scary and exasperating experience. The most common way of replacing a lost passport can be a cumbersome exercise, however, it works

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Process of lost passport

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 5:14 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Visiting new nations allows you to experience multiple cultures, dialects, besides meeting new people. Imagine a situation where your vacation, which you were enjoying with abundant joy and adventure, turns into a nightmare because you lose your passport? A passport is the most important document you have while travelling abroad.
Passport is a government authorised document that guarantees foreign officials that you are an Indian resident. Simply imagine what inconvenience you will go through if you happen to lose your passport abroad. Spoiled vacation, restless nights and additional costs are a part of the terrible things you will confront. 
In such circumstances, a travel insurance policy plays like a hero. Apart from filing a case to your travel insurance agency, the following are a couple of steps that you must take when you lose your passport abroad so you can securely get back to India.

Misplaced your passport abroad? Follow these steps for return to India
File a Police Complaint- Once your passport is lost or stolen, you must go to the closest police station and file a complaint. Remember to collect the copy of the police report as it serves as a proof of loss of your passport. Additionally, a police report assists you with embassy-related formalities like emergency certificates or applying for another passport.
Contact the Indian Embassy- The second most critical step would be to contact the embassy. Contact your nation's embassy and let them know about your lost passport. It’s the duty of embassies abroad to help out distressed residents.

Apply For Another Passport or an Emergency Certificate- Once you arrive at the embassy, you have two choices; you can either apply for another passport or get an emergency certificate. In case you choose to apply for another passport, you should wait for seven days and you will get the new passport. 
Apply For Re-issue of Visa- With the passport loss, you might lose each visa you could have. In any case, you can get them back by visiting the particular country's embassy that gave the visa. In any event, for this cycle, a duplicate of your old visa and police report is required.
Reschedule Your Flight- It would be unimaginable for you to go without a passport, and the re-issuance can require a few days. Consequently, you must consider rescheduling your flight as per the need. Intimate your airline about the circumstances you are in to avoid any hassle in the future.

Also Read

We will soon embark on Passport Seva Programme Version 2.0: Jaishankar

India passport ranking improves, jumps five spots in Henley Passport Index

Indian passport 80th most powerful: Visit these countries visa-free

In a first, PSU general insurers' market share below a third of industry

1.6 mn Indians renounced citizenship in last 10 yrs, 70K gave up passports

India allocates $15 mn grant to Sri Lanka to bolster Buddhist connections

Handicraft exports from Rajasthan likely to surge over 10% this year

Green engineering need of hour, construct sustainable structure: Prez Murmu

Govt appoints nodal officers to issue direction against film piracy

Gopal Rai urges union environment minister to address pollution problem

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Passport servicespassport informationIndian airlinesIndians abroadIndian passportPassport

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story