Green engineering need of hour, construct sustainable structure: Prez Murmu

Murmu pointed out that the field of engineering is ever-evolving, with new technologies and methods emerging at an astonishing pace

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: ANI

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 3 2023 | 4:27 PM IST
"Green engineering" is the need of the hour, President Droupadi Murmu told officers of the Military Engineer Services (MES) on Friday as she asked them to construct eco-friendly and sustainable structures that promote the use of renewable energy.

Addressing a group of MES probationers, who had called on the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said,

"The role of an engineer is not just limited to calculations, designing and construction. It is much broader and includes connecting communities, realising the dreams, and shaping the future."

"As young officers who have just entered the service, you must be well aware of the environmental challenges and issues of climate change. It is your duty to design and construct such structures which are eco-friendly, sustainable and promote the increased use of renewable energy," she said.

Murmu pointed out that the field of engineering is ever-evolving, with new technologies and methods emerging at an astonishing pace.

"You need to be adaptive and ready to embrace change. At a time when our country is setting new benchmarks in various areas at the global level, you should be proud that you are part of a service that is committed to serving the country and its armed forces and is adapting itself to the changes happening at the national and global stage," she added.

The president said that the MES officers were privileged to have had an opportunity to provide service and support to the country's valiant soldiers.

She also emphasised the need for a higher number of women officers in the MES.

"We have seen an increase in participation of women in armed forces. Women are taking up challenging assignments and delivering impressive performance in all fields. I hope that in the coming years, more women would join the Military Engineer Services also," Murmu added.

The president said the use of the latest and advanced technologies is very important in all fields especially the field of engineering.

"Today, the construction industry is undergoing transformation through research and innovation in areas such as 3D, use of sustainable materials and building smart infrastructure. You should be at the forefront of these dynamic developments, and ensure that your work also reflects the latest advancements," the president said.

Murmu urged the officers to work with sincerity, integrity, and perseverance.

"These virtues will help you in your pursuit of excellence. You should always strive for the highest standards of quality, safety, and innovation. Your projects must stand as testaments to your dedication and commitment," she added.

Topics :Droupadi MurmuSustainabilityecological sustainabilityengineering

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 4:10 PM IST

