Home / India News / Low pressure over Bay of Bengal: Fishermen warned against going in sea

Low pressure over Bay of Bengal: Fishermen warned against going in sea

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea and those out at sea to come back to the coast before May 23

Fishermen stand near boats as waves break on the cost of the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Thursday. Tropical Cyclone 'Nada' was forecast to strike on the southern coast. Photo: PTI
Representational image of Fishermen. PTI
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 7:01 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the creation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal due to the low-pressure area formation and flagged the possibility of its intensification.

The IMD has warned fishermen not to venture out into the sea and those out at sea to come back to the coast before May 23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Today in the morning, a low-pressure area is created which is located in South-West adjoining Central Bay. Its movement will be mostly North-Eastward. After concentration, a depression will be created in the Bay of Bengal till May 26. There are chances of further intensification. By the 25th evening, it will reach the North-East adjoining North-West Bay of Bengal," Manorama Mohanty, Director, Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

"We have issued a warning to fishermen. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the central and adjoining South Bay of Bengal. Fishermen out at sea are advised to come back to the coast before May 23," she added.

According to the IMD, under the influence of yesterday's cyclonic circulation over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, a low-pressure area has formed over the Southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal and persisted over the same region as of today.

It is very likely to move northeastwards and concentrate into a Depression over central parts of the Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 24. It is likely to move northeastwards, intensify further and reach northeast and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal by 25th evening.

Also Read

US ambassador to Japan visits southern islands at centre of China tension

Cyclone Michaung weakened into low-pressure area in Jharkhand: IMD official

Tamil Nadu CM announces Rs 6,000 aid to people affected by Cyclone Michaung

Red Sea crisis: Implications of Houthi attacks on global trade, security

Low pressure area formed near Andamans, may intensify into cyclone: IMD

Porsche crash: Court cancels bail of Pune teen, sends him to remand home

Southeast Asian nations account for half of financial frauds in India: MHA

Non-recovery of cash can't be proof of no corruption: HC on Sisodia's bail

Court grants bail to man accused of assaulting Cong leader Kanhaiya Kumar

HC rejects appeal over reversal of input tax credit on fraudulent supplies

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Bay of BengalCycloneIMDnatural calamities

First Published: May 23 2024 | 7:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story