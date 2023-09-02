Home / India News / LPG cylinder will cost Rs 3K if BJP wins 2024 LS polls: Abhishek Banerjee

LPG cylinder will cost Rs 3K if BJP wins 2024 LS polls: Abhishek Banerjee

The central government had recently reduced the price of an LPG cylinder by Rs 200. A 14.2-kg cylinder in Kolkata earlier cost Rs 1,129

Press Trust of India Dhupguri
Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2023 | 9:24 PM IST
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Saturday urged people not to vote for the BJP in next year's Lok Sabha polls, claiming that the cost of one LPG cylinder will rise to Rs 3,000 if the saffron party wins.

Banerjee asserted that if the opposition bloc INDIA comes to power in 2024, a cylinder would be priced at just Rs 500.

"Do not cast a single vote for the BJP in 2024. If it wins the elections, the price of one gas cylinder will be hiked to Rs 3,000. However, if INDIA comes to power, the price will be slashed to Rs 500. This is our promise to you. We do not forget our promises," he said, speaking at a rally ahead of the Dhupguri bypoll in Jalpaiguri district on September 5.

The central government had recently reduced the price of an LPG cylinder by Rs 200. A 14.2-kg cylinder in Kolkata earlier cost Rs 1,129.

"I will urge you to vote for our candidate and ensure that the BJP nominee is defeated (in the bypoll) by a huge margin, so that he does not come out of his home. You will have to make the party understand the power of the common people and the EVM," the Diamond Harbour MP said.

Banerjee also assured the locals of making Dhupguri a sub-division within three months.

By December 31, we will make Dhupguri a sub-division. I will speak to the CM (Mamata Banerjee) in this regard," he said.

A sub-division is an administrative unit below the district level and above the block level, and is administered by a sub-divisional officer (SDO). West Bengal has 69 subdivisions.

Meanwhile, reacting to Banerjee's claims, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told reporters that the TMC leader should first explain to people why wages of anganwadi and ASHA workers and those of contractual Group D casual staff are so low in the state.

"And why do state government employees have to sit in the open for months to demand higher DA (dearness allowance) at par with the Centre? Adhikari said.

BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya added: "The TMC and Abhishek Banerjee have no love and respect for the Constitution and democratic procedures. Otherwise, he would not have made such promises in poll-bound Dhupguri.

Topics :All India Trinamool CongressBJPLok Sabha

First Published: Sep 02 2023 | 9:23 PM IST

