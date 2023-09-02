Sun will witness India's power: CM Yogi hails Isro's Aditya L-1 launch

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday congratulated ISRO scientists on the successful launch of Aditya L-1, India's first Sun mission.

Emphasising the Indian space agency's recent success in the lunar expedition, Chandrayaan-3, Yogi Aditynath said, it symbolises the strength and capability of a self-reliant India.

He also extended his best wishes for the complete success of the mission. India's first solar mission, 'Aditya-L1, was successfully launched from Sriharikota on Saturday (September 2).

Taking to his X handle, the UP Chief Minister in Hindi wrote, "Today the PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission, a symbol of the power of 'New India', was successfully launched with the aim of serving the entire humanity."

"Many best wishes for the complete success of this prestigious mission, which has become the 'new sun' of the hopes of 140 crore countrymen under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he said.

"Along with the moon, now the sun will also witness the power of 'self-reliant India'. Hearty congratulations to the entire team, including ISRO," Adityanth said.

Aditya-L1 is a satellite dedicated to the comprehensive study of the sun, which will find out the unknown facts about the sun. The satellite will travel on Earth-bound orbits for 16 days, during which it will undergo five manoeuvres to gain the required speed to reach its destination.

Subsequently, Adiya-L1 will undergo a trans-Lagrangian1 insertion manoeuvre that will take it 110 days. The satellite will travel approximately 15 million kilometres to reach the L1 point.

"Upon arrival at the L1 point, another manoeuvre binds Aditya-L1 to an orbit around L1, a balanced gravitational location between the Earth and the Sun. The satellite spends its whole mission life orbiting around L1 in an irregularly shaped orbit in a plane roughly perpendicular to the line joining the Earth and the Sun," read the information shared on ISRO's official website.

Despite being several hundred kilometres away from the sun, 'Aditya L1' will continuously observe it. Efforts will be made to gather as much information as possible about the sun. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) hopes that, similar to Chandrayaan-3, the Aditya-L1 mission will also be successful in achieving its objectives.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, among other leaders, congratulated the ISRO scientists for the successful launch of Adita-L1.