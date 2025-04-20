LPG distributors threaten strike if demands not met, seek higher commission

The LPG Distributors Association on Sunday threatened an indefinite countrywide strike if their demands, including higher commission, are not met in three months.

This decision was taken at the national convention of the association in Bhopal on Saturday, its president BS Sharma said in a release. "A proposal has been approved by the members from various states about the charter of demands. We have also written to the Petroleum of National Gas Ministry about the demands of LPG distributors.

The present commission being given to LPG distributors is very low and it is not commensurate with the operational cost," he said. As per the letter to the Union government, the commission on LPG distribution should be increased to at least Rs 150. "LPG supply is based on demand and supply. But oil companies are forcibly sending non-domestic cylinders to distributors without any demand, which is against legal provisions. It should be stopped immediately. There are also problems in distribution of Ujjwala Scheme LPG cylinders," the letter said. If the demands are not met in three months, then the LPG Distributors Association will go on an indefinite countrywide strike, the letter warned.