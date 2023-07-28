Home / India News / LS passes National Dental Commission Bill for better quality education

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Last Updated : Jul 28 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
The Lok Sabha on Friday passed the National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 and the National Dental Commission Bill, 2023, which seek to usher in better quality of nursing and dental education.

The National Dental Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Dentists Act, 1948 and proposes to set up National Dental Commission (NMC) to regulate dental education and the profession in the country.

It also aims to make dental education affordable and make quality oral healthcare accessible.

The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023 aims at setting up National Nursing and Midwifery Commission (NNMC) and to repeal the Indian Nursing Council Act, 1947.

The Bill provides for regulation and maintenance of standards of education and services by nursing and midwifery professionals, assessment of institutions, maintenance of a national register as well as state registers.

Moving the bills for consideration and passing, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said these would help improve the quality of nursing and dental education in the country and strengthen the regulatory framework.

The intention is to improve the quality of education so that the dentists, doctors and nursing staff give best service to people in India and abroad, Mandaviya said.

The two bills were later passed by voice vote amid slogan shouting by opposition MPs who were protesting on the Manipur issue.

First Published: Jul 28 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

