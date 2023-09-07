Home / India News / LS privilege committee summons Bihar officials over lathi charge on BJP MP

LS privilege committee summons Bihar officials over lathi charge on BJP MP

"In this case, the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee has called seven officials of Patna on September 21 to provide oral evidence"

ANI
(Photo: PTI)

Sep 07 2023
The Lok Sabha Privilege Committee has summoned seven officials of Patna to Delhi in connection with the lathi charge on Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament, Janardan Singh Sigriwal on July 13.

Addressing the media, BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Kumar Singh said, "A complaint of violation was made to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha on 20 July 2023, regarding the physical attack on Shri Janardan Singh Sigriwal, MP by police officers and administration officials in Patna, Bihar on 13.07.2023."

"In this case, the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee has called seven officials of Patna on September 21 to provide oral evidence. In an information letter issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, it is said that the meeting of the Privileges Committee is to be held on September 21," Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

Among the officers called were Director General of Police R.S. Bhatti, District Magistrate, Patna Dr. Chandrashekhar Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police Rajeev Mishra, S.O. Patna City- Vaibhav Sharma, A.S.P. Patna- Ms. Kamya Mishra, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Patna; And sub-divisional officer of Patna Central Sadar, Khandekar Shrikant Kundlik.

It is noteworthy that on July 13, BJP MP Janardan Singh Civil was seriously injured in the lathi charge by the administration of Bihar on the issue of the Bihar government's teacher recruitment policy on July 13 taken out by the Bharatiya Janata Party from Gandhi Maidan in Patna at Dak Bungalow Square.

A BJP leader from Jehanabad died, allegedly during police lathi charge, while participating in a protest march by his party against the Bihar government's teacher recruitment policy doing away with the domicile requirement for the recruitment of teachers.

BJP's Jehanabad district general secretary Vijay Kumar Singh died during the party's protest march. Singh was found unconscious at Chhajju Bagh, barely 500 metre from the protest site.

A large number of teachers protested against the decision by the State cabinet to do away with the domicile clause for applicant teachers, opening up the jobs to applicants from across the country. The BJP has backed this protest and demanded to restore the domicile clause and also sought Tejashwi's resignation after he was chargesheeted in an alleged scam.

Topics :Lok SabhaBiharPatna

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:42 AM IST

