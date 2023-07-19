Home / India News / 'Ma, grace under pressure': Rahul Gandhi's post after emergency landing

The post included a photo of Sonia Gandhi wearing an oxygen mask, with the caption 'Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure'

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rahul Gandhi's post included a photo of Sonia Gandhi with the caption

Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi posted a message for his mother, Sonia Gandhi, on social media, praising her for her composure and grace under pressure, a day after their aircraft made an emergency landing in Bhopal on its way from Bengaluru to Delhi. The Gandhis were returning from the two-day opposition meet in Bengaluru attended by 26 parties.

The post included a photo of Sonia Gandhi wearing an oxygen mask, with the caption "Ma, the epitome of grace under pressure."

On Tuesday, the aircraft made an emergency landing in Bhopal due to bad weather. The incident took place around 7:45 pm.

News agency PTI quoted airport director Ramji Awasthi as saying it was a priority landing, not an emergency one. Senior Congress leader Shoba Oza was quoted as saying that the chartered plane made an emergency landing because of some technical snag.

After getting information about the development, former Union minister Suresh Pachori, legislators PC Sharma, Arif Masood, and Kunal Choudhary went to the airport and met them in the lounge.

Oza said that the Gandhis left for New Delhi by an IndiGo flight at around 9:30 pm.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At the Bengaluru meeting, the grand alliance of opposition leaders was named INDIA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. 26 Parties had gathered for the opposition meeting on Tuesday after a dinner meeting on Monday night in Bengaluru.
The former Congress president, during a press conference after the meeting, said the parties are working on an action plan where they will talk about their ideology and programmes.

Rahul Gandhi said that the battle in 2024 was to defend the idea of India.

Sonia Gandhi was the chairperson of UPA 1 and 2, which remained in government from 2004 to 2014.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 7:09 PM IST

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

