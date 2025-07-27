Home / India News / Clerical error turns Madhya Pradesh farmer into India's poorest man

Clerical error turns Madhya Pradesh farmer into India's poorest man

An income certificate in Satna showed a farmer earning just ₹3 a year, triggering ridicule and Congress criticism before officials admitted a clerical error and issued a correction

Farmer
Representative Image:The certificate was issued to 45-year-old Ramswaroop, a farmer from Nayagaon village in Kothi tehsil. | Photo: Bloomberg
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 2:37 PM IST
A clerical error in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district went viral this week after a local farmer was issued an income certificate showing an annual income of just ₹3. The document, bearing the tehsildar’s official stamp and signature, triggered widespread online ridicule and political attacks before officials corrected the figure.
 
The certificate was issued to 45-year-old Ramswaroop, a farmer from Nayagaon village in Kothi tehsil, on July 22. Signed by tehsildar Saurabh Dwivedi, it stated Ramswaroop's total yearly income as ₹3—equivalent to 25 paise a month.
 
A photograph of the document circulated rapidly on social media, with users calling Ramswaroop “India’s poorest man.”
 

Officials issue correction after public backlash

 
As the image drew attention and criticism, local officials moved swiftly to rectify the mistake. On July 25, a corrected certificate was issued, listing Ramswaroop’s annual income as ₹30,000—around ₹2,500 per month.
 
Tehsildar Saurabh Dwivedi acknowledged the mistake and told PTI: “It was a clerical error, which has been corrected. A new income certificate has been issued.”
 

Congress attacks BJP government over error

 
The incident sparked a quick political backlash. The Madhya Pradesh Congress posted the original certificate on social media platform X and used the episode to criticise the ruling BJP.
 
“In MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s rule, we discovered India’s poorest man! Annual income: just Rs 3!” the Congress wrote.
 
The party added, “Isn’t it shocking? A mission to make people poor? Because now the chair itself eats the commission,” in a pointed attack accusing the BJP of corruption and administrative failure.
 
The state government has not yet responded to the Congress’s remarks.

Topics :Madhya PradeshfarmerCongressRural incomeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

