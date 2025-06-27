WATCH: 19 vehicles in MP CM's convoy towed after water filled in fuel tanks

Nineteen vehicles, part of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's convoy, were towed after water was reportedly filled instead of diesel in them.

The petrol pump was later sealed over fuel contamination, news agency PTI reported. The incident occurred at a petrol pump in Ratlam district.

A video posted on X, one of the drivers narrates that the convoy was coming from Indore and the vehicles were going to be added to CM Mohan Yadav's convoy today. He further added that after the petrol pump branch in Ratlam filled, which was diesel, some of the cars from the convoy stopped on the highway.