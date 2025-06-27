India criticises Bangladesh for demolition of Durga temple in Dhaka

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has criticised Bangladesh’s interim government for “allowing the destruction” of a Durga temple in Dhaka and for portraying the incident as a case of “illegal land use”. The MEA added that it was “dismayed” by the recurrence of such events in the country.

Interim government ‘responsible for protecting Hindus’

When asked about the demolition of the Durga temple in Bangladesh at the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We understand that extremists were clamouring for demolishing the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka."

“The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use and they allowed the destruction of the temple today. This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted,” he added.

“We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties and religious institutions,” Jaiswal said. Authorities cite encroachment as reason for temple demolition Authorities from Bangladesh Railway, assisted by police and military personnel, demolished a temporary Durga temple in Dhaka’s Khilkhet area on Thursday, according to news agency ANI. The demolition occurred three days after a mob reportedly demanded the temple’s removal. Railway authorities stated that the Khilkhet Sarbojanin Shri Shri Durga Mandir was demolished as it had been built illegally on railway land.