Home / India News / Madhya Pradesh govt to withdraw cases of Covid-19 norm violations

Madhya Pradesh govt to withdraw cases of Covid-19 norm violations

Madhya Pradesh govt announced to take back cases registered against persons under normal sections for violating Covid-19 norms during the lockdown, state home minister and govt spokesman Narottam said

Press Trust of India Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh govt to withdraw cases of Covid-19 norm violations

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 1:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced to take back cases registered against persons under normal sections for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown, state home minister and government spokesman Narottam Mishra said.

During the lockdown, cases were registered against citizens for activities like not wearing a mask or gathering in public on the grounds that it could potentially spread the viral infection.

On the directives of the chief minister, the government has decided to take back cases registered against persons under normal sections (applicable for non-serious offences) for violating COVID-19 norms during the lockdown period, Mishra told reporters.

The exact number of cases registered for the violation of COVID-19 norms is not clear at present, an official said.

A lockdown was imposed in the state in March 2020 as part of the nationwide move and later in phases to prevent the spread of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A total of 10,56,341 persons tested positive for coronavirus and 10,786 fatalities were reported due to it till June 4 in the state. The number of active cases in MP stands at five, as per a state health bulletin.

Also Read

MP: 22 killed, more than 20 injured after bus falls off bridge in Khargone

Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue

Row over Cong's K'taka election manifesto reaches poll-bound Madhya Pradesh

We have PM Modi to win Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, says CM Chouhan

Cong promises farm loan waiver in MP if elected in 2023 polls: Kamal Nath

Air India flight carrying stranded passengers from Russia lands in US

39 years of Operation Bluestar: What happened in Punjab and the aftermath

Gitanjali Aiyar, Doordarshan's legendary voice in English news dies at 71

New gen ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' successfully flight-tested by DRDO

Centre's fact-check unit: What is it and how does the Union govt defend it?

Topics :CoronavirusMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 1:36 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story