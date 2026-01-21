Sanatana comments row: Madras HC quashes FIR against Amit Malviya
Justice S Srimathy said the comments of Udhayanidhi were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction
Justice S Srimathy said the comments of Udhayanidhi were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against BJP leader Amit Malviya for alleged distortion of comments made by Deputy Chief Minsiter Udhayanidhi Stalin on 'Sanatana Dharma'.
Justice S Srimathy said the comments of Udhayanidhi were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction.
BJP leader K Annamalai said the court has quashed the vindictive and politically motivated FIR filed by "the corrupt, anti-Hindu" DMK government against Amit Malviya.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST