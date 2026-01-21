Home / India News / Sanatana comments row: Madras HC quashes FIR against Amit Malviya

Justice S Srimathy said the comments of Udhayanidhi were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction

Amit Malviya
Amit Malviya. (Photo: X/@amitmalviya)
Press Trust of India Madurai
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has quashed an FIR registered against BJP leader Amit Malviya for alleged distortion of comments made by Deputy Chief Minsiter Udhayanidhi Stalin on 'Sanatana Dharma'.

Justice S Srimathy said the comments of Udhayanidhi were tantamount to hate speech and held that questioning it was a reaction.

BJP leader K Annamalai said the court has quashed the vindictive and politically motivated FIR filed by "the corrupt, anti-Hindu" DMK government against Amit Malviya.

First Published: Jan 21 2026 | 3:31 PM IST

