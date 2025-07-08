Politicians in power should not consider themselves kings, says Madras HC

The Madras High Court has decided to keep pending its suo motu case against former Tamil Nadu forest minister K Ponmudi for allegedly narrating an obscene joke referring to the Shaivite and Vaishnavite communities, reported by Bar & Bench. The decision comes despite the Tamil Nadu police having closed all related complaints.

Justice P Velmurugan, presiding over the matter, remarked that politicians in power should not see themselves as kings or queens entitled to sovereign immunity. He made this comment after Advocate General PS Raman informed the court that Tamil Nadu police had closed all 124 complaints filed against the former minister over his alleged remarks.

Justice Velmurugan remarked that nowadays, all politicians and individuals making public speeches seem to believe that Article 19 grants them absolute rights, as if "only the sky is the limit". He added that the court could not remain a silent spectator in such matters. "Everyone taking a mic in public must understand. A strong message should go. So many things are being said, as if they (politicians) are the kings of this country. Whatever they say, (they think) they can do no wrong. The court cannot watch these things silently," Justice P Velmurugan said. What led to the backlash?

The controversy stems from a public event organised by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, during which Ponmudi allegedly made a lewd joke referring to Shaivite and Vaishnavite religious symbols. A video of the speech went viral, drawing widespread condemnation, including from DMK MP Kanimozhi. In response, party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin removed Ponmudi from his role as DMK’s deputy general secretary. Later, Ponmudi was forced to resign from the Cabinet as well. Case to be heard in August In response to the advocate general’s argument that the complainants had the option to approach senior police officials regarding the closure of their cases, Justice P Velmurugan decided to keep the suo motu case pending. He also instructed that police officers must serve closure reports to all 124 complainants.