Home / India News / Politicians in power should not consider themselves kings, says Madras HC

Politicians in power should not consider themselves kings, says Madras HC

Observing that politicians think they have an unrestricted right to free speech, the court kept its suo motu case pending against K Ponmudi over a lewd joke involving Shaivite and Vaishnavite symbol

DMK minister Ponmudi
K Ponmudy lost his ministership as well as party post as a result of the controversy (File image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 3:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
 
The Madras High Court has decided to keep pending its suo motu case against former Tamil Nadu forest minister K Ponmudi for allegedly narrating an obscene joke referring to the Shaivite and Vaishnavite communities, reported by Bar & Bench. The decision comes despite the Tamil Nadu police having closed all related complaints.
 
Justice P Velmurugan, presiding over the matter, remarked that politicians in power should not see themselves as kings or queens entitled to sovereign immunity. He made this comment after Advocate General PS Raman informed the court that Tamil Nadu police had closed all 124 complaints filed against the former minister over his alleged remarks.
 
Justice Velmurugan remarked that nowadays, all politicians and individuals making public speeches seem to believe that Article 19 grants them absolute rights, as if "only the sky is the limit". He added that the court could not remain a silent spectator in such matters.
 
"Everyone taking a mic in public must understand. A strong message should go. So many things are being said, as if they (politicians) are the kings of this country. Whatever they say, (they think) they can do no wrong. The court cannot watch these things silently," Justice P Velmurugan said.
 
What led to the backlash?
 
The controversy stems from a public event organised by Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, during which Ponmudi allegedly made a lewd joke referring to Shaivite and Vaishnavite religious symbols. A video of the speech went viral, drawing widespread condemnation, including from DMK MP Kanimozhi.
 
In response, party president and Chief Minister MK Stalin removed Ponmudi from his role as DMK’s deputy general secretary. Later, Ponmudi was forced to resign from the Cabinet as well.
 
Case to be heard in August
 
In response to the advocate general’s argument that the complainants had the option to approach senior police officials regarding the closure of their cases, Justice P Velmurugan decided to keep the suo motu case pending. He also instructed that police officers must serve closure reports to all 124 complainants.
 
The case is scheduled for further hearing on August 1, 2025.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala govt sues MSC over oil spill, seeks $1.1 billion in compensation

Karnataka transporters strike over late dues; Anna Bhagya food supply hit

Punjab Police registers FIR in connection with IndiGo flight bomb hoax

Himachal Pradesh: 7 districts face flash flood risk, 225 roads closed

Swarm of bees halts IndiGo flight at Surat airport for nearly an hour

Topics :Madras High CourtTamil NaduDMK

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story