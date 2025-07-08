Kerala govt sues MSC over oil spill, seeks $1.1 billion in compensation

The Kerala government has sued Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), seeking $1.1 billion in compensation after one of its container vessels sank and leaked fuel into the Arabian Sea in May, news agency Reuters reported.

This comes a day after the Kerala High Court issued an order on Monday directing the port authorities to effect "the arrest, seizure and detention" of another MSC ship anchored in the Vizhinjam Port until it deposits securities for the claim amount.

Earlier in May, a Liberian-flagged MSC ELSA3 ship travelling from Vizhinjam to Kochi capsized. The incident resulted in the leakage of fuel and the release of cargo, some of which contained hazardous material.

In a court filing, the state government claimed that the oil spill incident resulted in "massive pollution of Kerala's marine ecosystem, with oil slicks and floating cargo causing serious damage to the environment, coastal fisheries, and public health." Soon after the incident took place, the Kerala government warned the fishermen to avoid going into the sea. They also distributed cash and food relief to nearly 105,518 families involved with the fishing industry, the report added. MSC ELSA3 capsized in the Arabian Sea On May 25, the Liberian-flagged container vessel capsized after developing a severe tilt following its departure from Vizhinjam to Kochi. The container vessel had 24 crew members on board. Out of the 24 crew members, 21 were rescued soon after, with the remaining three being rescued by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG).

The 184-metre-long ship had departed from Vizhinjam Port on May 23 and was expected to reach Kochi on May 24, news agency PTI reported. However, around 1:25 PM on May 24, MSC Ship Management, the vessel's operator, informed the Indian authorities about the incident and sought immediate assistance. The ICG took charge of assessing the situation and cited flooding in one of the holds as the reason for the capsizing. Kerala HC orders conditional arrest of MSC AKITETA II On Monday, the Kerala High Court ordered the conditional arrest of MSC AKITETA II in connection with a ₹9,531 crore compensation case filed by the state government over a major shipwreck and environmental damage.