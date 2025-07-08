Home / India News / Punjab Police registers FIR in connection with IndiGo flight bomb hoax

Punjab Police registers FIR in connection with IndiGo flight bomb hoax

A tissue paper reading 'bomb inside' was found in a lavatory during the cleaning of the aircraft after it landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport on July 5

indigo airlines, indigo
After the note was found, a thorough search of the aircraft was carried out, but no explosive was found. (Representative Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 2:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab Police has registered an FIR in connection with a hoax bomb threat on an IndiGo flight that landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here from Hyderabad last week, officials said on Tuesday.

A tissue paper reading "bomb inside" was found in a lavatory during the cleaning of the aircraft after it landed at the airport on July 5, according to the officials.

After the note was found, a thorough search of the aircraft was carried out, but no explosive was found, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amarpreet Singh said, "An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed here on July 5 and it was supposed to go to Delhi. After the passengers deboarded, a tissue paper reading "bomb inside" was found in the aircraft's lavatory during cleaning."

"This was immediately reported to the airport authorities and police by IndiGo's security manager. An anti-sabotage team, bomb disposal squad and CISF personnel thoroughly checked the aircraft. Passengers' luggage was also screened and checked, but nothing was found," he said.

A case has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Aircraft (Security) Act. Further investigation is underway, the DSP said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kerala govt sues MSC over oil spill, seeks $1.1 billion in compensation

Himachal Pradesh: 7 districts face flash flood risk, 225 roads closed

Karnataka transporters strike over late dues; Anna Bhagya food supply hit

Swarm of bees halts IndiGo flight at Surat airport for nearly an hour

LIVE news: Raipur flight makes emergency landing at Indore airport after mid-air technical fault

Topics :PunjabPunjab PoliceIndiGoHoax bomb callBomb scare

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story