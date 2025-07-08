Punjab Police registers FIR in connection with IndiGo flight bomb hoax

Punjab Police has registered an FIR in connection with a hoax bomb threat on an IndiGo flight that landed at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport here from Hyderabad last week, officials said on Tuesday.

A tissue paper reading "bomb inside" was found in a lavatory during the cleaning of the aircraft after it landed at the airport on July 5, according to the officials.

After the note was found, a thorough search of the aircraft was carried out, but no explosive was found, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Amarpreet Singh said, "An IndiGo flight from Hyderabad landed here on July 5 and it was supposed to go to Delhi. After the passengers deboarded, a tissue paper reading "bomb inside" was found in the aircraft's lavatory during cleaning."