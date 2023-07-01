Home / India News / Maha bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, free treatment

Maha bus accident: CM Shinde announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia, free treatment

The Maharashtra CM has also ordered a probe into the accident which claimed many lives

ANI
Maharashtra CM Shinde

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 9:21 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the next kin of the deceased and free treatment for those injured in the bus accident in Buldhana on the Samruddhi Mahamarg Expressway on Saturday.

Shinde has announced the compensation from the Chief Minister's relief fund.

"Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families in this unfortunate incident, the Chief Minister has announced an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the families of the deceased," an official statement from the CM office said.

Sating that he was distressed by the horrific accident, the Chief Minister has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A total of 26 people, including three children have died in the accident.

"While giving instructions to provide immediate help to the accident victims, the Chief Minister also directed to provide immediate medical treatment to the injured at government expense," the statement further added.

As per the police officials, the driver who survived the accident said that it occurred after a tyre burst leading to flames in the bus.

However, the exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained, the police said.

The accident took place at around 1:30 am on Saturday on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway.

"The bus was travelling from Nagpur to Pune when it met with an accident at around 1:30 am. The driver said that the accident took place after a tyre burst, leading to flames in the bus. Later the diesel tank of the vehicle caught fire. There are 3 children among those who died and the rest are adults. The exact reason for the accident has not yet been ascertained," Buldhana SP Sunil Kadasane told the reporters.

According to the police officials, a total of 33 people were travelling in the bus which was on its way to Pune.

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 9:21 AM IST

