Home / India News / Maha Cabinet nod for OPS to state employees who joined after Nov 2005

Maha Cabinet nod for OPS to state employees who joined after Nov 2005

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005

Representative image
Press Trust of India Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 3:43 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday cleared a proposal that offers an option of availing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the state government employees who joined the service after November 2005.

The decision comes days after the government as well as semi-government employees and officials went on a strike to press for their demand of restoring the OPS. The cabinet gave its nod to the proposal that offers an option of the OPS to the state employees who joined the service post-November 2005, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Talking to PTI, Vishwas Katkar, general secretary of the Maharashtra state employees' confederation, said, "The cabinet's decision will benefit some 26,000 state government employees who were selected before November 2005 but received joining letters later. This decision will benefit only these 26,000 state employees."

There are as many as 9.5 lakh state employees who joined the service before November 2005 and they already enjoy the benefits of the OPS. Under the OPS, a government employee gets a monthly pension equivalent to 50 per cent his/her last drawn salary. There was no need for contribution by employees. The OPS was discontinued in the state in 2005.

Under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), a state government employee contributes 10 per cent of his/her basic salary plus dearness allowance with the state making a matching contribution. The money is then invested in one of the several pension funds approved by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) and the returns are market-linked. The state cabinet also cleared a proposal to charge Rs 250 as toll amount for cars for using the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), the country's longest sea bridge that connects Sewri in Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in neighbouring Raigad district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the MTHL on January 12. The 21.8-kilometre long bridge will bring down the journey from the current two hours to around 15-20 minutes. The cabinet gave its nod to the proposal to issue Rs 5 per litre subsidy to the milk producers in the state. The decision was announced in the winter session of the state legislature held last month. In another proposal okayed by the cabinet, the clerks-typists working in the Mantralaya will be given a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000 over and above their current remuneration, the CMO said.

Also Read

Neither Samajwadi Party nor Congress stopped 2005 Ghosi riots: UP CM

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today

Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops

Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48, 36 missing as search ops underway

Global banks expand maternity benefits to retain women employees in India

Kejriwal govt blames health officials for alleged wrongdoing in lab tests

Crimes against women, children rise in Bengaluru in 2023, show police data

Delhi Excise Policy case: Kejriwal skips 3rd summons; case updates so far

Two cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 detected in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Excise policy case: HC extends Arun Pillai's interim bail till January 8

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Pension in Indiapension schemesMaharashtra governmentBJPwelfare economyWelfare economics

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 3:43 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story