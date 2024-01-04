Home / India News / Crimes against women, children rise in Bengaluru in 2023, show police data

The police attributed the rise to enhanced awareness, initiatives of filing suo moto cases and registration of e-FIRs, among other factors

Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India Bengaluru

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 3:42 PM IST
Bengaluru has witnessed a significant increase in crime against women in 2023 with the city police registering 3,260 cases including 1,135 related to molestation, shows official data.

The police attributed the rise to enhanced awareness, initiatives of filing suo moto cases and registration of e-FIRs, among other factors.

In 2023, the city also witnessed an increase in other crimes as compared to the previous two years with the police registering 205 cases of murder, 153 cases of chain snatching, 673 robbery cases, 1,692 cases of house thefts and 5,909 cases of motor vehicle thefts, according to the data shared by the police.

According to the data, the city police registered 2020 FIRs related to crime against women in 2021, 2630 FIRs in 2022 and 3,260 FIRs in 2023. Out of the total cases of crime against women reported last year, the city police was successful in detecting 3,121 cases.

In 2023, the police registered 176 cases of rape, 1,135 cases of molestation, 60 cases related to insulting modesty of women, 25 cases related to dowry death, 696 cases related to cruelty by husband or relatives of husband, 161 cases of immoral trafficking act and 1,007 cases related to dowry prohibition act.

The city also saw an increase in cases of crime against children in 2023 with the police registering 631 cases, out of which 560 were registered under the POCSO (Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences) Act. Police succeeded in detecting 588 cases.

Last year, Bengaluru saw an increase in gambling cases with police registering 639 cases as compared to the previous two years. 588 and 622 gambling cases were registered in 2021 and 2022 respectively, the data showed.

The city also reported 2,358 suicides and 5,848 accidental deaths last year due to electrocution, drowning, burning, fall from height and poisoning, among others.

The data also stated that 6,006 persons were reported missing in Bengaluru in 2023. Out of these, police succeeded in tracing 5,026 people while 1,189 kidnapping cases were registered. Out of this, 981 cases were detected.

Under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the Bengaluru Police registered 3,443 cases, seized 5387 kg drugs worth Rs 103.22 crore and arrested 4,399 persons in 2023, the data showed.

Topics :Crime in IndiaCrime against womenBengaluruKarnataka

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 3:42 PM IST

