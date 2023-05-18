Home / India News / Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Maha CM warns BMC officials of action if Mumbai faces waterlogging issues

1 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

He was speaking after inspecting various pre-monsoon works being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shinde asked the BMC administration to ensure a foolproof system is in place at spots that face waterlogging so that people get relief.

He said civic authorities have already set up holding ponds and floodgates to release rain water into the sea.

"I have instructed officials to dig deep till the hard base to clean city nullahs instead of concentrating on how much silt in metric tonnes has been removed. Broken footpaths must be repaired and roads must be cleaned," he added.

The chief minister rejected allegations of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) that contractors had been given advance mobilisation amount of Rs 600 crore by the BMC for road tenders.

Also Read

IMD disagrees with Skymet, says India will have a normal monsoon this year

Identify areas with frequent waterlogging problem during monsoon: MCD Mayor

Too early to say if sub-par monsoon will dent market sentiment: Analysts

Normal monsoon key but not the only factor to keep inflation under control

El Nino likely to keep monsoon rains below normal, says Skymet

Indian navy flies to rescue of Chinese fishermen in Southern Indian Ocean

ISRO getting ready for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Official

BJP to train 200 women in every Lok Sabha constituency under Kamal Mitra

Global stroke deaths could increase to nearly 5 million by 2030: Study

SC on Jallikattu: TN parties welcomes ruling, animal rights groups see red

Topics :Maharashtra governmentmonsoonsWaterlogging

First Published: May 18 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story