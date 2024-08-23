Maha doctors end stir after CM assurances on security, working conditions

Resident doctors in Maharashtra withdrew their agitation on Thursday following the state government's assurances to take measures for their security, 10 days after they struck work demanding better workplace conditions in the wake of the brutal rape and murder of a trainee medico in Kolkata.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured resident doctors that measures would be taken with utmost sensitivity about their security at workplace. Following the assurance, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), which was spearheading the strike after the August 9 Kolkata rape-murder horror, announced calling off their agitation, an official release said here.



During the strike, the resident doctors, who sought speedy justice for the family of the Kolkata victim, stayed away from attending non-emergency medical services at public hospitals in the state. Shinde also assured positive action on their demands for availability of hostels and regular payment of stipend, said the release.



Directing a comprehensive review of the security of resident medical officers at all state government medical colleges and hospitals, Shinde asked authorities to appoint police officers for coordination in this regard.



The CM asked the administration to give priority to resident doctors' accommodation and hostels and regular payment of stipends, said the release.



The Central MARD along with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) MARD, the association of resident doctors in the metropolis, had a meeting with Shinde about their various demands.



Both the associations announced they are calling off their ongoing strike after positive approach by the Chief Minister and his decisions in respect of their demands. The association presidents and their delegates present for the meeting announced after blood donation at a camp the strike would be called off.



Stating that resident medical officers are offering their service without any expectation at hospitals attached to government medical colleges, Shinde said it is necessary to take measures about their security and accommodation by taking in to account importance of their work.



He insisted that when quality service and work is expected from resident doctors, they should be provided with good facilities, too.



The home ministry along with the PWD and other departments concerned are expected to work in coordination for the same.

Arrangement would be made so that there is constant coordination from the Chief Minister's Office, he said. Asking the PWD department and the BMC to take buildings on rent for hostel facility, Shinde said a review of the renovation of hostels, toilet blocks as well as installation of CCTV cameras should be undertaken.



The CM said the police department need to impart training to staff from various agencies deployed for security at government medical colleges and attached hospitals.



The meeting took a decision to have a standard operating procedure regarding the security of medical officers. It includes crowd management, including that of the relatives of patients, displaying the boards about legal action in case of attacks on medical staff and amendment in the 2010 state act about attacks on medical officers, said the release.



The resident doctors went on strike from August 13, halting services such as OPDs, elective surgeries, ward duties, lab services, and academic activities. However, emergency services were functional. The Central MARD condemned the rape and murder of the junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.



"This was not merely an assault on healthcare personnel, but an attack on the fabric of our society as a whole," it said.

