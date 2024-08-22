Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / UP govt to provide 200k jobs over next two years, says CM Adityanath

UP govt to provide 200k jobs over next two years, says CM Adityanath

During the event, more than 5,000 youths were given appointment letters

Yogi Adityanath, Yogi, UP CM
He urged local youths to actively participate in the upcoming job openings. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Muzaffarnagar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said the state government plans to provide 2,00,000 government jobs over the next two years, according to an official statement.

Speaking at an employment and loan fair at BIT College here, he emphasised that employment opportunities have become more inclusive, highlighting that previously, youths from western Uttar Pradesh were "often excluded" from such opportunities.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CM Adityanath announced that the state government will provide government jobs to two lakh youth in the next two years, according to the statement.

"Starting Friday, the recruitment process for over 60,000 police positions will begin across the state," Adityanath said.

He urged local youths to actively participate in the upcoming job openings, asserting that no one would question their capabilities.

He also warned that "any attempt to jeopardize the future of the youth would result in severe consequences", including imprisonment and confiscation of assets, according to the statement.

More From This Section

Kolkata rape-murder case: Supreme Court raps police for probe 'lapses'

PM Narendra Modi to give out 1.1 million certificates to Lakhpati Didis

Kolkata rape-murder: CBI seeks polygraph test of ex-principal, 4 others

LIVE news: Delhi police has withdrawn security of women wrestlers, says Vinesh Phogat

Emails, social media posts lowering dignity of woman an offence, says HC

During the event, more than 5,000 youths were given appointment letters, it stated.

Additionally, Rs 30 crore in loans were distributed to selected beneficiaries and MSME entrepreneurs, it said.

The CM also distributed tablets to over 1,000 students under the Swami Vivekananda Youth Empowerment Scheme and announced that employment fairs would be organised every three months in various districts, it added.

During the event, the CM also referred to the communal violence witnessed in the region in the past and noted the significant development projects being undertaken in Muzaffarnagar, particularly in the Mirapur assembly constituency.

He said the state government is moving forward with plans to expand the Mawana sugar mill. He praised the connection of Shuktirth with the Ganga and the global recognition of local jaggery.

The CM took a swipe at the opposition, questioning the status of a one-lakh rupee bond previously issued by them.

He hit out at the Samajwadi Party (SP) for allegedly siding with those accused of crimes against women, describing it as the Opposition party's "model" of working

During the speech, the CM also pointed out his government's support for athletes and talked about the construction of the state's first sports university in Meerut to nurture sporting talent.

"We have provided government jobs to 500 athletes, and those who win medals for the country will find a government job waiting for them in UP," he added.

The CM noted the shift from the era of industrial decline and migration from UP, highlighting current large-scale investments and infrastructure projects such as airports in Saharanpur and Gautam Buddh Nagar's Jewar.

He emphasised that the government's focus is on fostering unity and addressing the needs of youth, the poor, women and farmers.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Triumph of truth: Sanjay Singh on HC suspending his sentence in 2001 case

YEIDA offers 200 acres to Ducati for India's first motorcycle race track

BJP govt wants to delay recruitment of assistant teachers: Akhilesh Yadav

UP court orders arrest of AAP MP Sanjay Singh in 2001 road blockade case

UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

Topics :Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshEmployment in IndiaEmployment

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story