Maha govt seeks World Bank aid for upgrading infra, capacity building

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday sought the assistance of the World Bank for upgrading infrastructure and capacity building.

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Speaking at a meeting with WB's executive directors here, Shinde said the World Bank was not just a fund-giving body but is a source of knowledge for developing countries.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 10:19 PM IST
Partnership with WB will help improve the standard of living of people in Maharashtra which has the best skilled workforce and modern infrastructure facilities, the chief minister said.

"We are working on improving green technology, disaster management, health services and port infrastructure facilities," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also attended the meeting, said the government is planning to make Maharashtra drought-free by linking rivers.

"The government is planning to divert water from rivers flowing Westward to Godavari Valley and linking rivers in Vidarbha will help in removing drought," he said.

The state government also sought assistance from World Bank to improve traffic in Mumbai, green energy, and for improving services to people in each district and boosting economic development.

Topics :MaharashtraWorld Bank

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

