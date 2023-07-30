Home / India News / VHP, Bajrang Dal give memorandum to Delhi Police over Muharram violence

VHP, Bajrang Dal give memorandum to Delhi Police over Muharram violence

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum to the police over Saturday's clashes during Muharram processions in west Delhi, officials said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 30 2023 | 9:19 PM IST
A senior police officer on Sunday said leaders and supporters of the two organisations submitted their memorandum at the Nangloi police station against the incident which left several police personnel and volunteers injured and caused damage to public property.

As they submitted their memorandum, they chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans outside the police station before dispersing, the officer said.

Police on Sunday registered three cases after an unruly crowd taking part in Muharram processions clashed with police and pelted them with stones in west Delhi's Nangloi area.

Twelve people, including six police personnel, were injured in the clashes, they said.

The police lathicharged the "unruly crowd" to disperse it, they had said.

Police said on Saturday, "Several 'tazia' processions were being carried out in the Nangloi area and around eight to 10 thousand people participated in those. One or two organisers on the main Rohtak Road became unruly and tried to deviate from the route that was mutually decided in the coordination meeting with the 'taziadaran'."

The police made efforts to convince them to stick to the pre-decided route and proceed to the designated burials. While most of them cooperated, a few of the participants became unruly and started instigating the public and pelted the police with stones, they had said.

Topics :Bajrang DalVHPDelhi Police

First Published: Jul 30 2023 | 9:19 PM IST

